TWaTs: Just a quarter of firms expect staff to be in the office full time

A survey of more than 1,000 businesses indicates around one in six believe their employees will mainly work remotely.

Only one in four companies expect their staff to be in the office full time in the coming years, research suggests.

The study, by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and technology firm Cisco, found a clear divide between sectors, with those such as finance and legal more likely to expect remote working.

Especially since the pandemic, millions of Brits have carved out an arrangement where they don’t work in the office five days a week.

One phenomenon which has emerged, are workers going into the office on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (TWaTs), a term first coined by City A.M.

Jane Gratton of the BCC said: “Our data shows that hybrid working is now part of the fabric of the modern workplace. For millions of people, logging in remotely for at least part of the working week is now routine.

“This flexibility is valued by employers and their teams. Less than 30% of firms expect staff to be working fully in person over the next five years.

“Flexible working makes good business sense. In a tight labour market where employers are competing for skilled workers, hybrid working, and flexible working more generally, has become an important part of staff benefit packages.

“As well as boosting recruitment and retention, it can help employers unlock new and diverse talent pools.

“Employers still value regular face-to-face contact with staff however, and our findings show only 8% of businesses expect staff to be completely remote.”

Aine Rogers of Cisco added: “We know employees thrive in a hybrid working environment, as it enhances their wellbeing, work-life balance and performance.”

Press Association – Alan Jones