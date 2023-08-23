‘Don’t be a TWaT’: Goldman orders staff to ‘work in the office five days a week’

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has reminded its employees to come into the office five days a week as banks continue the fight to get staff back into the office.

The Wall Street giant led the way in demanding that employees come back into work after the pandemic. Boss David Solomon has previously described homeworking as an aberration.

Bloomberg reported that while most of the revenue-generating staff at Goldman had returned to the office, staff in other segments have been less willing to come back.

“While there is flexibility when needed, we are simply reminding our employees of our existing policy,” human resources chief Jacqueline Arthur said.

“We have continued to encourage employees to work in the office five days a week.”

Other US banks have been trying to lure works back into the office, with JP Morgan asking its senior bankers around the world to work from the office five days a week. It told them they need to “lead by example”.

In the City, Lloyd’s of London boss John Neal said workers needed to move away from working only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The term TWaT in reference to Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays workers was first coined by this newspaper.