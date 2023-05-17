Chancellor: Forget hybrid TWaTs, it’s the office by “default”

The Chancellor has said that the office should be the “default” location for work, even after the rise of hybrid working in the pandemic.

Vast swathes of workers in white collar jobs have switched out of the office for at least two or three days a week, with the term ‘twat’ now used to describe somebody in on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

But the Chancellor today said he worried about the “loss of creativity” when people are working from home permanently, adding it was something for “businesses to find their own way through.”

Many managers have given up on getting staff in on a Friday, but some City bigwigs have called for more staff to come in on Monday.

John Neal, the Lloyds of London boss, has called for staff to come into the office at least four days a week, believing it is particularly important for younger staff.

The Lloyd’s boss has argued working in the office helps to “develop… the next generation” in claiming more experienced staff owe a “responsibility” to less experienced colleagues.

Hunt was speaking at a British Chambers of Commerce event, and did acknowledge that working from home could create “exciting opportunities.”

Not all were convinced by the Chancellor’s comments.

Marcus Beaver at Alight Solutions, a tech and HR firm, said “Employers that force staff back to offices full-time face an uprising. Staff will not easily surrender the benefits they are now used to.”