Turning Japanese: Aston Villa agree partnership with J1 League’s Vissel Kobe

Aston Villa will take two Vissel Kobe youngsters on trial this month as part of the partnership

Aston Villa’s owners have announced a partnership with Japanese league leaders Vissel Kobe that will aim to fast-track players from Asia to the Premier League.

The move sees Vissel Kobe join a network that also includes Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes and Egyptian side ZED FC, although it is not known if Villa’s owners, V Sports, have purchased a stake in them.

It is the latest example of the growing trend of multi-club networks in football pioneered by Red Bull and the City Football Group.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce a new collaborative partnership with Japanese club, Vissel Kobe, further strengthening our international network and player development pipeline,” the club said.

“As part of this exciting step forward for both clubs, Villa and Vissel Kobe will work to create a bilateral development framework for players and staff which will enhance youth development, alongside the cooperative sharing of ideas, techniques and best practice.

“The partnership will look to further open up pathways for talented Japanese players to play in Europe and, ultimately, at Aston Villa.”

Japan and other non-European nations have become more attractive markets for British teams to recruit from since Brexit ended freedom of movement for EU players to the UK.

Brighton have had notable success with the signing of winger Kaoru Mitoma, who joined for £2.5m in summer 2021 from Kawasaki Frontale and is now valued at more than 20 times that sum, while Celtic have signed several Japanese players.

The partnership will also involved an exchange of coaching expertise encompassing performance, scouting and recruitment, data analysis and squad management.

As part of the arrangement, two of Vissel Kobe’s best under-16 players will train with Villa later this month, while the English club’s academy team will also travel to Japan next summer for an international tournament.