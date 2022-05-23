Two football fans charged over disturbances as Manchester City celebrated Premier League title

Thousands of Manchester City supporters invaded the pitch after they beat Aston Villa to secure the Premier League title. There is no suggestion any of those pictured have been charged by police.

Police have charged two football supporters over the disturbances that marked Manchester City’s Premier League title win on Sunday.

Thousands of fans flooded onto the Etihad Stadium turf after City snatched a late win over Aston Villa to pip rivals Liverpool by one point.

Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was allegedly assaulted in the chaotic scenes – the latest in a flurry across English football.

Philip Maxwell, 28, of Knowsley, was charged with throwing a flare onto the pitch while Paul Colbridge, 37, of Salford, was charged with entering the playing area.

It is not clear whether the charges relate to incidents during the game or the post-match pitch invasion.

Both have been bailed to appear before magistrates, Maxwell today and Colbridge on 7 June.

Neither charge is in relation to the alleged attack on Olsen, which police are still investigating.

“Enquiries into the reported assault of a player on the pitch after the final whistle are ongoing with officers working in partnership with both football clubs,” said Greater Manchester Police.

City have already apologised for the alleged incident and promised to indefinitely ban any supporter found guilty.

It came just days after a Nottingham Forest fan was jailed for 24 weeks for headbutting Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp during a pitch invasion that followed their Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, meanwhile, is being probed by police and the Football Association after he was involved in an altercation with an Everton supporter during a pitch invasion on Thursday.

Both of last week’s League Two play-off semi-finals also saw pitch invasions after the final whistle, and the matter is becoming an increasing concern for the game.

“I think there is a real issue here to reflect on,” Vieira said on Sunday.

“You don’t know what can happen. And when you don’t know what can happen, of course you fear for anything for the players.”