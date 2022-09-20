Tui returns to profitability as winter bookings rise

TUI will return to profitability this year as winter bookings go back to 78 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

The tour operator announced on Tuesday that reservations for November and December were at 81 per cent of 2018/2019 levels while last-minute bookings would continue throughout the winter season.

“The Canaries, Mexico, Egypt and Cape Verde are likely to form a key part of our holiday offer this upcoming winter,” Tui added.

The German firm saw a travel revival this summer as thousands of holiday makers flocked to Southern Europe and the Caribbeans after two years of staycations.

Overall, summer reservations totalled 12.9 million bookings – 91 per cent of 2019 levels.

The UK performed especially well, Tui said, as reservations went up 4 per cent above pre-Covid levels, while booking momentum increased in Germany and the Netherlands over the last few weeks.

“The trend has been towards higher value or longer holidays with a higher overall holiday budget,” chief executive Fritz Joussen and chief financial officer Sebastian Ebel said.

“This is encouraging and shows the current importance of holidays and travel experiences in the post-Corona era.

“Our strong brand, exclusive product portfolio with proprietary holiday experiences at hotels, clubs and cruise ships, and strong presence in destinations are competitive advantages that will continue to pay off and that we are building on.”

Tui announced in August it had taken a £63m hit from this summer’s travel chaos, as it was forced to cancel 200 flights in two months.

In today’s update, the operator said that, while remaining at elevated levels, flight disruption costs improved through the fourth quarter.