Services resume at Paddington following 27-hour halt

Dozens of mourners were stranded overnight as chaos at Paddington station showed no signs of abating. (Photo/Emily Walls via Twitter)

Services to and from Paddington station have finally resumed following a 27-hour halt which disrupted thousands of people mourning Her Majesty the Queen.

Network Rail – whose services between Paddington and Reading stopped working early on Monday morning due to faulty electric wires – said trains resumed around 9.30am.

The station closed again at 10 to allow engineers to finalise repairs, with disruption expected to continue for a few hours.

Last night large queues were seen at Reading as, following the Queen’s funeral, distressed people were trying to make their way back to London or travel westwards.

“Disruption to services is expected to continue into the morning and passengers are strongly advised to only travel if necessary and check before they travel,” the rail operator tweeted on Monday.

“We sincerely apologise for the significant disruption caused by this substantial de-wirement.

Elizabeth line services, which were initially disrupted, resumed at Paddington on a 30-minute basis.

Train services Tues morning (20 Sept). Only travel if necessary & check before you travel



We will be working overnight & into tomorrow to fix the overhead power cables between Reading and London Paddington to enable train services to run



— Network Rail Western (@networkrailwest) September 19, 2022

Despite the network’s apologies, distressed travellers took it to Twitter to express their frustration.

“It’ll be a long evening. Well done Network Rail and South Western Railway,” one user tweeted while another pleaded with Great Western Railway for help.

I found all the crowds from the #funeral… chaos and no trains from Paddington, huge queues at #readingstation for trains going west. It'll be a long evening. Well done @networkrail and @south_railway — Emily Walls – Company Stage Manager (@emilydoesthat) September 19, 2022

@GWRHelp please can you help! Im trying to get home to Cheltenham from London. I have made it as far as Reading station but there is no info available for onward services. How can i get back to Cheltenham please? — Karl Hobley (@karlhobley) September 19, 2022

As a result of the de-wirement at Paddington thousands of mourners missed Her Majesty’s funeral and resorted to watch the proceedings on their phones.