Third day of rail disruption at Paddington as cable issues persist

Rail disruption at Paddington has continued today as engineers tackle the cable damage that prevented thousands from attending the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

National Rail said that a few lines between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington were blocked because of the damage from the previous days, with services to Reading risking cancellation and delays.

Disruption is expected to last until 12pm while Great Northern and Thameslink routes through Stevenage will remain altered until the end of the day.

⚠️#HayesHarlington – Some lines are blocked again between London Paddington and Hayes & Harlington due to earlier damage of the overhead wires.



Services towards Reading may be cancelled, delayed or revised until approximately 12:00.



ℹ️https://t.co/rfOQeVJIAb — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) September 21, 2022

Stranded travellers took it to Twitter to express their frustration, with one user blaming the network for not putting the information out “in a timely manner.”

It would have been much more useful to put this information out in a timely manner. There were problems from 7:15 at RDG station this morning. And not possible to get the information from live noticeboards because of what appears to be a server bandwidth issue….. pic.twitter.com/oXGXSmTPUq — JANE CLUB (UK) (@janeclubuk) September 21, 2022

“What unbelievably poor service – two days since the original damage was done and the lines are still not fixed properly,” said another.

What unbelievably poor service – two days since the original damage was done and the lines are still not fixed properly. Should have stuck with the third rail instead of these flimsy overhead wires. — DC 🇺🇦 (@1GDAC) September 21, 2022

Another added: “This is actually ridiculous. Over three days now with major disruptions.”

This is actually ridiculous. Over 3 days now with major disruptions. When will this be fully resolved?! — Priya Rauli (@rauli_priya) September 21, 2022

Services at Paddington resumed yesterday morning following a 27-hour halt which forced thousands of mourners to miss the monarch’s state funeral on Monday.