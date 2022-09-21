Third day of rail disruption at Paddington as cable issues persist
Rail disruption at Paddington has continued today as engineers tackle the cable damage that prevented thousands from attending the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
National Rail said that a few lines between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington were blocked because of the damage from the previous days, with services to Reading risking cancellation and delays.
Disruption is expected to last until 12pm while Great Northern and Thameslink routes through Stevenage will remain altered until the end of the day.
Stranded travellers took it to Twitter to express their frustration, with one user blaming the network for not putting the information out “in a timely manner.”
“What unbelievably poor service – two days since the original damage was done and the lines are still not fixed properly,” said another.
Another added: “This is actually ridiculous. Over three days now with major disruptions.”
Services at Paddington resumed yesterday morning following a 27-hour halt which forced thousands of mourners to miss the monarch’s state funeral on Monday.