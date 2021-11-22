TUI eyes glorious summer ahead as holiday bookings mount

Travel giant TUI has announced above-average booking growth, driven by a flurry of holiday bookings for next summer.

“The announcement of the opening of the USA to tourists alone has spurred demand,” said TUI Deutschland management board chairman Stefan Baumert.

The German holiday company said long-distance travel was already appearing to be a trend for travel in 2022, with especially high demand for travel to the US, Maldives, Mauritius and the Dominican Republic.

The news comes as new research has found that over half of British adults are planning an overseas holiday in the 12 coming months.

Data from travel insurance company Allclear revealed that 57 per cent of British people actively want to go back to travelling, a 46 per cent increase compared with last year.

People aged over 55 will drive demand during the off-peak season, with 15 per cent of them planning an overseas getaway for May 2022. Numbers will grow in the latest part of the year, with 19 and 21 per cent of over 55s saying they will go on holiday in September and between October and December 2022.

Demand may be further pushed up by move by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority to urged British holidaymakers to spend £132m worth of unused travel vouchers before they expire on 30 September 2022.