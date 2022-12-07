Tube trips in shopping hotspots hit one million as people fall for Christmas frenzy

Tube entries and exits at stations near key shopping areas have reached pre-Covid levels, according to recent analysis.

Trips on the tube to key shopping centres have reached pre-pandemic levels, as the Elizabeth Line and Christmas rush boosts retail.

More than one million entries and exits were recorded on 3 December at stations such as Oxford Circus, Knightsbridge and High Street Kensington, figures published today by Transport for London (TfL) showed.

Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street have exceeded pre-pandemic passenger numbers following the opening of the Elizabeth line, as shoppers look to spend big for the festive season.

“Customers are continuing to use our services to work, visit family and friends and attend various events across the city,” said TfL’s chief operating officer Glynn Barton.

“This has led to weekend ridership levels on tube and bus increasingly edging towards those seen pre-pandemic and it’s great to see that at stations near key shopping locations we are hitting if not exceeding this.”

The data was welcomed by London businesses as the run-up to Christmas is the busiest trading period for both the hospitality and retail sectors.

Dee Corsi, chief executive of New West End Company, said she was hoping people would continue to enjoy “all the district has to offer over the festive period,” whilst driving recovery back.

“If the West End is more accessible and it’s more enjoyable to get around, then this increases footfall and supports the businesses and cultural institutions of the West End,” echoed Heart of London Business Alliance’s boss Ros Morgan.

Nevertheless, businesses could be extremely damaged if the upcoming rail strikes go on.