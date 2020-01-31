A fire alert at Finsbury Park has led to rush hour havoc on the Tube today as the Victoria Line was partly suspended, while a signal failure disrupted Piccadilly Line passengers.



Commuters face a miserable journey to work with no Victoria Line service between King’s Cross SAt Pancras and Walthamstow Central as Transport for London (*TfL) responded to the alert.



And severe delays are affecting the rest of the Victoria Line. TfL said it has no replacement buses for the incident.



Piccadilly Line commuters face no service between Northfields and all Heathrow terminals while TfL attempts to solve a signal failure at Boston Manor.

Commuters took to Twitter as the delay disrupted Friday’s morning rush hour.

One user, Louise Gookey, said – perhaps lightheartedly – that there was “chaos in east London” with the Victoria Line down.

And as the UK prepares to leave the EU at 11pm tonight, TfL said it would have to blame Brexit for the delays.

“We are blaming this one on #Brexit,” TfL’s customer service account said.

TfL strikes coincide with Victoria Line disruption

The Victoria Line disruption occurred the same day as essential TfL staff went on a 24-hour strike over a pay dispute.

Hundreds of Tube and travel staff – including 300 Dial-a-Ride workers and 300 TfL ticket inspectors and other officials – started the strike today.

They will also take action on 28 February, 27 March and 24 April.

The union Unite has accused TfL of “botching” pay talks with workers. And it warned of further strikes if TfL does not return to the negotiating table.

Unite regional officer, Simon McCartney said: “The anger of TfL workers is turning into action. They are fighting back against paltry pay. Unless TfL bosses rethink their decision to impose a real terms pay cut the dispute could escalate further.

“TfL managers have backed themselves into a corner by refusing to meet Unite at Acas. This is a request which is never normally refused by TfL when workers are in dispute,” Unite regional officer Simon McCartney said.

“What is clear is that TfL have botched these pay talks and they are trying to cover their tracks by refusing to negotiate, hoping the issue will go away.

“Instead, Unite is now preparing to ballot workers at Victoria Coach Station, Croydon Trams engineering and surface operations which could mean up to 1000 TfL workers on strike.”