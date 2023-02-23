Truss warns Sunak over Northern Ireland Protocol deal amid ‘resignation-watch’ denials

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Liz Truss has reportedly warned Rishi Sunak her support for any potential Northern Ireland Protocol agreement depends on retaining changes made under her foreign office posting.

Former PM Truss, whose disastrous ‘mini-budget’ sent financial markets into a tailspin last year, has become the second ex-Tory leader to speak out ahead of a much anticipated deal.

A row emerged in recent days with No10 accused of trying to “bounce” the DUP into signing up to a deal, and Sunak facing down the Eurosceptics right of his party.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

But home secretary Suella Braverman minimised suggestions ministers were so-called ‘resignation watch’, telling GB News: “I don’t think we need to be talking about resignation.”

While Keir Starmer pledged to back a deal in the Commons with Labour votes, during PMQs this week, creating a further tight spot for Sunak’s grip on party management.

Truss said she would oppose a deal which watered down the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill she drew up as foreign secretary, according to reports in the Spectator magazine.

Boris Johnson

The legislation, on pause in the House of Lords, allows ministers to remove elements of EU law from Northern Ireland and limit the jurisdiction of European judges.

It has also been championed by Johnson, who warned Sunak it would be a “great mistake” to abandon the bill.