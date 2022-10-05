Truss eyes up new limits to public sector strike action

(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

As another day of train strikes begins from Aslef, Liz Truss is reportedly planning measures to curbs mass walkouts.

As reported by The Times, the prime minister is considering a radical extension of laws that ensure a minimum service during rail strikes, which she hopes could apply across the public sector.

It said business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is devising a list of “important public services” that could face legal limits, like teachers, doctors and nurses.

According to LBC, a senior Government source said: “We support the right to strike but ultimately we have to stop unions holding the country to ransom and that applies to other public services as well as transport.

“Labour would have to decide whose side they are on and I hope in the end they would back us.”

France has a similar policy that means local authorities must ensure children are cared for during teacher strikes.

The Department for Transport is eyeing up draft plans which would require 20 per cent of regular rail services to continue during strikes.

A TUC spokesperson said: “The right to strike is a fundamental British liberty. The government should be focused on getting wages rising, not looking for new ways to tighten the screw on working people.

“We are already on the verge of a mass staff exodus because pay and conditions are so poor after a decade of austerity. Our services should be handled with greater care, and ministers should be giving staff a reason to stay.

“MPs applauded these workers during the pandemic and promised them a better future. We need to see them follow through on that promise now.”