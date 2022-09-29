Truss defends mini-budget as ‘the right plan’

Prime Minister Liz Truss said she was willing to take “controversial” steps to spur growth today as she refused to reverse her economic plans that have rocked financial markets this week.

“This is the right plan that we’ve set out,” she said in a series of interviews with local BBC radio stations.

Asked if she would reverse the measures outlined in the so-called mini budget last week that have shocked markets with the scale of its tax cuts and government borrowing, Truss said: “I don’t accept the premise of the question.”

Truss claimed the volatility on markets was a “global problem”.

Her comments come after the Bank of England was forced to step in yesterday and restart an emergency bond buying programme, as some pension funds reportedly teetered on the brink of collapse.