Truss approval rating at record low as just 10 per cent have favourable view of PM

A YouGov poll today showed Liz Truss had a -70 net-favourability rating among the British public, which is lower than Boris Johnson faced at his lowest point

Liz Truss’ approval ratings have reached an historic low and polling shows that Tory members are now in favour of removing the Prime Minister.

A YouGov poll today showed Truss had a -70 net-favourability rating among the British public, which is lower than Boris Johnson faced at his lowest point and the lowest ever recorded for a Prime Minister by the polling company.

It is also a worse approval rating than Jeremy Corbyn ever had as Labour leader.

A separate poll from YouGov today showed 55 per cent of Tory members said Truss should resign, while 35 per cent said she should stay.

Just 15 per cent of Tory members surveyed said the Prime Minister is doing a good job.

A new poll last night from Redfield & Wilton gave Labour a 36-point lead over the Tories – the largest poll lead recorded by any party in more than 25 years.

It comes after every major poll has given Labour a more than 20-point poll lead over the Conservatives since last month’s catastrophic mini-Budget, which would lead to a landslide if replicated in an election.

There are now several backroom Tory plots to oust Truss, after U-turning on her entire economic platform over the past week to calm the financial market backlash to the mini-Budget.

Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday and appointed Jeremy Hunt, who has now scrapped almost all of Truss’ promised tax cuts and warned of coming spending cuts.

The Prime Minister last night apologised for the past month’s chaos and said “sorry for the mistakes that have been made”.

“I wanted to act but to help people with their energy bills to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast,” she told the BBC.

Many Conservative MPs are warning of electoral oblivion if Truss isn’t removed as Prime Minister.

Tory party chair Jake Berry told Times Radio today that “I’ll look at the polls as we get towards the election”.

“There’s no general election now, I don’t believe there’s going to be any general election before 2024,” he said.