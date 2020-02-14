US attorney general William Barr has said President Donald Trump’s use of Twitter “make it impossible for me to do my job” amid a high profile court case.

His comments came in response to claims Trump pressured the Department of Justice (DoJ) into recommending a reduced jail sentence for the President’s former adviser, Roger Stone.

Speaking to ABC News, Barr said: “I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases.

“I’m not going to be bullied or influence by anybody… whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the President.”

However, he stressed that the President has never asked him to intervene in a criminal case.

Stone was charged with obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee last year.

The charges came as part of the Mueller investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Stone was found guilty in November and at his sentencing, prosecutors recommended a seven to nine-year prison term only for the department to say this: “would not be appropriate.”

In response, Trump tweeted: “The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them.

“Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice.”

Yesterday Trump tweeted: “Now it looks like the fore person in the … Roger Stone case had significant bias. This is not looking good for the ‘Justice’ Department.”