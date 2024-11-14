Trump Turnberry on its incredible festive packages

Nic Oldham, is general manager at Trump Turnberry, the only resort in the UK to receive the Five Star Rating from Forbes Travel Guide, and one of only two hotels in Scotland this year to be rated Five Star in the guide. We chatted to him about the special festive packages on offer and what guests can expect this Christmas.

How do you create a festive package that aligns with such high guest expectations?

Trump Turnberry is more than a destination; it’s an unparalleled experience in iconic surroundings with the very finest of Scottish hospitality at its heart. Creating a festive package that not only meets but exceeds expectations, and creates lifelong memories is our ultimate aim that we work our way backwards from to curate a unique blend of events, highlights and surprises for the festive period.

We look at what we’ve done in previous years and what has really brought that ‘surprise and delight’ element to guest stays, we go big on the detail as always and in creating moments that guests don’t necessarily expect or anticipate; it’s those little things that create the big memories and we bring together our unique blend of Scottish hospitality, festive tradition, exquisite surroundings and of course, a little sprinkling of magic to create those unforgettable moments.

What are the standout features of this year’s festive packages?

This year, we have outdone ourselves in creating an extraordinary festive programme with parties, feasts, live music and festive fun for all the family in our picture-perfect Scottish surroundings.

We have two packages for guests to choose from. The ‘Festive Family Fun’ package runs from Friday 20 to Thursday 24 December, starting at £325 per room per night and the ‘Luxury Christmas Escape’ is our Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day package, starting at £480 per room per night.

Guests will be met with the crackle of a roaring fire, halls decked with twinkling lights and baubles and the welcoming aroma of mince pies, mulled wine and festive spices.

The Christmas cocktail party takes place on Friday 20 December, marking the first night of the festivities, where live music will fill the air with Christmas cheer before guests settle down to an exquisite three-course dinner at the hotel’s signature 1906 restaurant. The evening ends with a classic Christmas movie in the cinema room, accompanied by delicious seasonal treats.

The festive spirit builds over the weekend, with a packed programme of indoor and outdoor activities for all ages, including a whimsical Elf–themed afternoon tea, complete with toy-making station where children will earn their ‘Elf Diploma’ and teams can go head-to-head in a series of fun, festive challenges before relaxing in front of an evening screening of the movie.

Sunday will see the guests dressed in their novelty festive attire for Turnberry’s annual Christmas Jumper Brunch, featuring a sumptuous festive spread taking place in the grand ballroom.

Fairy tales can come true this Christmas with our ‘Christmas Fairytale Experience’. With the wave of a magic wand, the Fairy Godmother will transform children into a Disney Prince or Princess such as Elsa from Frozen and Belle and Prince Charming from Beauty and the Beast. Once the transformation is complete, the little royal guests will join Cinderella and Prince Charming for an unforgettable afternoon of games and activities.

Children will experience the thrill of posting their Christmas wishlist to Santa in Trump Turnberry’s special post box at reception, and as Christmas Eve nears, guests will delight in the Grinch’s Mischievous Scavenger Hunt to track down gifts The Grinch has stolen from Whoville.

Turnberry Adventures offers guests a range of exhilarating and thrilling adventures to blow the cobwebs away such as archery, clay pigeon shooting and air rifle challenges, and you can’t visit the home of one of the best golf courses in the world without a game of Pitch and Putt on the Wee Links Course.

If the weather outside is frightful, budding chefs will love the special cupcake decorating classes taking place at the hotel throughout the festive period. A dedicated cinema room will also be showing all the Christmas classics for guests to cosy up to with popcorn and Christmas treats. The Games Room will delight all ages with its bouncy castle, video games, air hockey and arts and crafts.

When Jack Frost starts to nip, guests can return indoors for peppermint or gingerbread hot chocolate and mince pies or a festive cocktail by the fire and indulge in a moment of calm and tranquillity at the Turnberry Spa’s soothing facilities.

Both Christmas packages are based on two adults and one child per room and additional supplements apply for more children.

What makes Christmas at Trump Turnberry so special for families?

Christmas at Trump Turnberry is a truly magical experience that brings families together in one of Scotland’s most breathtaking settings, filled with tradition, warmth, festive cheer and the very best of Scottish hospitality.

From the moment guests step through our revolving doors, they’re greeted by glittering Christmas decorations, twinkling lights, a spectacular roaring fire, grand Christmas trees and opulent décor, creating the perfect backdrop for festive family memories.

The atmosphere we take great care to create, and the array of activities which are designed to create joyful experiences and memories for everyone from tots to teens and beyond, put Turnberry on the Christmas wish list for families who travel from all over the UK and overseas to stay with us at this time of year.

We have a full programme of festive fun for all the family over the holidays and that combination of quality time together and individual pursuits ensures that every family member finds something to enjoy during their stay.

Christmas dining at Turnberry is also one of the main highlights of a family break, not only because of our exquisite feasts and treats, but the luxury of having someone else do luxurious Christmas catering which means zero stress and maximum relaxation and enjoyment for everyone.

How have you incorporated traditional Scottish elements into this year’s celebrations over Christmas and Hogmanay?

Traditional Scottish elements are always seamlessly woven into Trump Turnberry’s festive celebrations. The hotel’s award-winning chefs have designed a Christmas feast full of tidings of comfort and joy with the very best Scottish ingredients and finest wines, featuring Ayrshire KellyBronze Turkey, raised wild and free to run and forage in nearby woodlands – a royalty among roasts.

Hogmanay, of course, comes with its own set of Scottish traditions which Turnberry will be embracing. Our resident piper will take pride of place in piping our guests into our Grand Hogmanay Gala to enjoy a night of fine dining and dancing before raising a dram to ring in the new year.

A choice of one-, two- or three-night Hogmanay packages, starting from £500 per room per night gives guests the opportunity to enjoy a night to remember or stretch out the Hogmanay celebration to a few days away to properly relax, unwind and take full advantage of our world-class facilities in the Scottish countryside. As you would expect, we’ve created a gastronomic feast, in keeping with 1st January Scottish traditions with our New Year’s Day Brunch, served with views of one of Scotland’s most iconic settings in the background.

How do guests typically spend their time during their stay over the festive period?

During the festive period, guests can indulge in a mix of relaxation and adventure. Mornings may start with a delicious brunch, followed by participating in or spectating activities like treasure trails, pony rides or outdoor sports. Afternoons can be spent exploring our luxurious spa facilities or enjoying time in our cinema or games rooms. Evenings are perfect for savouring fine dining or simply unwinding by the fire with a festive cocktail in hand. There’s plenty to do both indoors and out, in fact, many of our guests return for longer stays to enjoy the full range of activities and get away from it all.

Is there a preference of hotel or the Self-Catering Cottages at this time of year?

The choice between staying in the hotel or our Self-Catering Cottages often depends on the guest’s preference for privacy and having family and friends under one roof versus communal festivities and really soaking in the atmosphere.

Those seeking a more intimate and personalised celebration may opt for our exclusive cottages or villas, which are fully equipped and beautifully decorated for Christmas. For others, the buzz and communal spirit of the hotel, with its array of events, activities and parties offers the perfect festive atmosphere.

In what ways do the resort’s festive offerings cater to both adults seeking relaxation and children looking for excitement?

Our resort’s festive offerings are designed with a blend of relaxation, fun and excitement to appeal to all ages. Adults can enjoy spa treatments, gourmet dining and relaxing in our tranquil setting. Meanwhile, children are kept entertained with a full programme of activities to choose from both in and outdoors and adults can unwind knowing their little ones are entertained with a range of activities to choose from. Additionally, we have events and activities that both adults and children can enjoy together and having one of the most stunning coastal settings in Scotland also offers opportunities for bracing beach walks to blow the cobwebs away and a must do for all the family – a trip to Turnberry Lighthouse, the world’s best halfway house.

