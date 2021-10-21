Trump to launch social media app, TRUTH Social

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social to “create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the “Big Tech” companies of Silicon Valley.”

Trump, who is banned from both Twitter and Facebook, said in his written release: “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable.”

TRUTH Social will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special acquisition company, according to a press release distributed by both organizations.

The deal values Trump Media & Technology Group at $875 million, including debt, according to the statement, and there are plans for a Beta Launch in November.

The new company a plans for a subscription video-on-demand service featuring entertainment programming, news and podcasts.