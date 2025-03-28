Trump slaps sanctions on WilmerHale over Robert Mueller connections

Donald Trump. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

US law firm WilmerHale is the latest Big Law firm slapped with an executive order over its connections with the man who investigated Russia’s election meddling.

WilmerHale is the second this week, following Jenner & Block and the fifth overall, joining Paul Weiss, Covington & Burling, and Perkins Coie, who were all sanctioned last month.

According to the White House, Trump’s administration is “committed to addressing the significant risks associated with law firms, particularly so-called ‘Big Law’ firms, that engage in conduct detrimental to critical American interests”.

The risks seem to be these law firms’ connections to the Democratic Party or prosecutors and lawyers investigating Trump and his close connections.

The new order against WilmerHale singled out Mueller, the former FBI director. He worked at the firm before being appointed in 2017 to lead a federal investigation into allegations of collusion between Russia and Trump’s first presidential campaign.

The order stated, “Mueller’s investigation epitomises the weaponisation of government, yet WilmerHale claimed he ’embodies the highest value of our firm and profession'”.

A spokesperson for WilmerHale said it was aware of the “unlawful order” and looked forward to “pursuing all appropriate remedies”.

“Our firm has a long-standing tradition of representing a wide range of clients, including in matters against administrations of both parties,” they added.

Earlier this week, the order against Jenner & Block singled out a former partner, Andrew Weissmann, who engaged in “partisan prosecution as part of Robert Mueller’s unjustified investigation”.

Paul Weiss was singled out over the work of a former member, Mark Pomerantz, who oversaw an investigation into Trump’s finances before he became President.

However, Paul Weiss folded against Trump’s threats last week after agreeing to supply $40m in free legal advice to the White House.

The attack didn’t stop at these five firms as last month, a Federal agency sent 11-page letters to 20 law firms, including A&O Shearman, Freshfields, and Hogan Lovells, requesting information on their DEI policies.

As noted in the latest Eyes on the Law column, all eyes in the City will be on Trump’s attack on law firms, as most of these firms have big offices across London, holding a prominent place in the London legal market.