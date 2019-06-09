Trump ‘could ease’ restrictions on Huawei if trade talks advance

Read more: MPs to question Huawei as part of investigation into 5G security risks Steven Mnuchin said the US may be willing to reconsider its approach towards Huawei if a deal can be reached, but warned tariffs would remain in place in the absence of progress.
Trump has also added Huawei to a trade blacklist and urged US allies to follow suit over concerns the firm’s technology could be used for spying by Chinese authorities.
Mnuchin said the US was prepared to reach a deal with China, but also maintain tariffs if necessary.
“If China doesn’t want to move forward, then President Trump is perfectly happy to move forward with tariffs to rebalance the relationship.”