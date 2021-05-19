Trump calls criminal probe 'corrupt' and claims he is 'unfairly attacked and abused'

Former US President Donald Trump said he was “being unfairly attacked and abused” in response to reports that New York’s attorney general has launched a criminal probe into his family business.

“There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime,” Trump said in a statement.

He added that “we will overcome” any attempt at prosecution.

Read more: Criminal investigation into Trump Organisation launched by New York state

Attorney general Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organisation has obscured property values to bag loans and tax breaks.

“We have informed the Trump Organisation that our investigation into the organisation is no longer purely civil in nature,” spokesman for the attorney general’s office, Fabien Levy, said in a statement this morning.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organisation in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA.”

Read more: Facebook to announce this week if it will permanently dump Trump