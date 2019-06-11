Tuesday 11 June 2019 4:56 pm

Trump attacks euro and repeats criticism of Fed

Share

Reporter covering economics and markets. You can send me stories or get in touch at harry.robertson@cityam.com

Reporter covering economics and markets. You can send me stories or get in touch at harry.robertson@cityam.com

Follow Harry Robertson
US President Donald Trump has accused the Eurozone economies of devaluing the single currency to put the US at a disadvantage, and renewed his attack on his country’s central bank.

Read more: Trump says tariffs on remaining Chinese goods set to come into force

Trump said on Twitter: “The Euro and other currencies are devalued against the dollar, putting the U.S. at a big disadvantage. The Fed Interest rate way too high, added to ridiculous quantitative tightening! They don’t have a clue!”

Trump has repeatedly called on the Fed to cut interest rates, which he has said would make the economy “rocket”. Yesterday he claimed the central bank’s rates policy was “very, very destructive”.

The President told CNBC news channel that China was coping with his tariff onslaught by devaluing its currency to make its goods more attractive. He said: “We don’t have that advantage because we have a Fed that doesn’t lower interest rates.”

Last week official data signalled that the US jobs boom was slowing, which could encourage the Fed board to consider an interest rate cut when it meets next week.

Trump also tweeted today: “The United States has VERY LOW INFLATION, a beautiful thing!”

The tweet comes ahead of the release of inflation data tomorrow, which is expected to show a 1.9 per cent annualised headline inflation rate in May, compared to two per cent in April.

Read more: FTSE hits five-week high on Trump tariff reprieve

Producer price index figures released today showed a 1.8 per cent rate in May, compared to 2.2 per cent in April. This was largely due to falling energy prices.

Share


Related articles

European stock markets bleed red as Trump takes trade war to Mexico

Harry Robertson

Trump meets FTSE business leaders over breakfast

Owen Bennett
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill May 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony from the Secretary on the State of the International Financial System, and President Donald Trump’s tax returns. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Trump ‘could ease’ restrictions on Huawei if trade talks advance

James Warrington