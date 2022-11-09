Trivet restaurant owner Jonny Lake on where to eat London, from The Counter to A Wong

Jonny Lake owns the one-Michelin-starred Trivet restaurant. He formerly worked at Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck, a three-Michelin-starred pub in Bray, Berkshire. He hails from Canada but has been in London since 2019 when he opened Trivet, a restaurant and wine cellar in London Bridge.

Here are his recommendations for the best places to eat in London.

The Counter

Kemal Demirasil is a Turkish chef who I originally met through my business partner Isa Bal. He recently opened The Counter, his first London restaurant, in Notting Hill. All the cooking is based around the charcoal grill and is inspired by the Southeastern Anatolia region of Turkey. We took all our staff from Trivet there for lunch a few Sundays ago and it was such a good time. Kemal and his small team cooked their hearts out for us and we didn’t want to leave. Kemal keeps the dishes simple but the flavours are big. It’s one of those places that’s so welcoming, I’m sure I’ll be going back soon.

Trivet restaurant

Yes it’s our own restaurant but when Isa and I envisioned Trivet, the overriding principle was that it had to be somewhere we wanted to go. ‘Nordic efficiency with the warmth of the Mediterranean and a dose of fun’ was what we were after and I think we have achieved that. Opening in November 2019 our timing couldn’t have been worse. Along with the rest of the hospitality industry we have been through hell these last few years but with the amazing support of our local and regular guests, as well as our staff, I can confidently say we are a better restaurant now than we have ever been.

Endo at The Rotunda

I have known Kazutoshi Endo for many years and I have always been in awe of what he does. Endo stops at nothing to find the best ingredients for his restaurant and this quickly becomes apparent when you eat at The Rotunda. After only two or three dishes of the multi-course menu you know you are somewhere special. I love the way he plays with textures and temperatures throughout his menu to keep you wanting more.

The Connaught Pattiserie

Our sous chef at Trivet, Lukáš Juhaniak, is a serious connoisseur of the art of pastry and spends a lot of his time off visiting different pâtisseries in London and abroad. Although there are a now quite a few top level shops in the capital, his ultimate recommendation to me is always The Connaught Pâtisserie. Their selection changes often, their petits gâteaux are generous and it has the feel of a true Parisian pâtisserie.

A. Wong

A. Wong has a brilliant selection of regional Chinese dishes

Andrew’s knowledge of regional Chinese cuisine is endless. I have always admired his continued pursuit of knowledge of Chinese cooking techniques and ingredients. I have eaten at A. Wong many times but I think my favourite experience was a few years ago when I happened to be in the area and dropped in on the off chance they would have room for one for lunch. Sitting at the counter facing the kitchen, I was treated to an incredible series of dim sum and small dishes. The flavours were intense and only equalled by the amount of background information that Andrew gave me for each dish. What Andrew and his wife Nathalie have created at A. Wong is truly special and I definitely need to return soon.

