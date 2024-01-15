Meet the young sommelier at the blocvkbuster new OWO

The opening of The OWO, with its glamourous Raffles London Hotel and several stunning restaurant and bar spaces in the Old War Office, has caused quite the stir on the London hospitality scene. Philipp Reinstaller is the young head sommerlier leading the wine way alongside chef Mauro Colagreco.

What got you into wine?

Many have this moment with one wine which is like an epiphany, I don’t. I went to tourism school to become a Chef and waiter and then travelled to Munich to work as a waiter in the 2 Michelin-starred restaurant Tantris. I was very impressed by the Sommelier team, their blind tastings, the way they matched food to wine, so I decided I wanted to do that.

Why London?

London has one of the best food and wine offerings in the world. The diversity, the wine bars, the possibility to taste and visit producers. For food, it is in the top 3 with Paris and San Sebastian. For wine, it is the very best in Europe.

Why did you join Raffles London at The OWO?

I never did an opening before. I spent 2 years at Trivet with Isa Ball and it was very hard to say goodbye to that and him but Mauro is a big name, there are 3 restaurants currently but eventually we plan to have 9 restaurants and 3 bars, so lots of responsibility and challenges. It is unique for a hotel to offer this much. The philosophy of Chef Mauro is also different, his approach is seasonal and sustainable buy the whole idea of biodiversity, of making the fruit or vegetable the hero ingredient with the protein supporting it, that is a lot of fun to work with. When they called me I had to say yes to experience something new.

Wine is more often paired with meat or fish as the main, what is it like pairing to vegetables?

Difficult. I look at the sauces and spices. All wine pairing is hard though because its really personal preference. I don’t usually go for pairings at other restaurants myself as I can be easily disappointed.

What are you drinking now?

I’m doing Chenin Blancs, from the Loire or South Africa. It’s a very versatile wine because of its ripeness and high acidity. I love Clos Galerne Les Rouannières. It is fantastic.

What is your favourite restaurant in London?

Planque in Haggerston. Fantastic service, food and wine list. I went 4 times last year and I never for 4 times anywhere.

What is your favourite wine bar in London?

Labombe Wine Bar at Trivet on Monday evenings. You can try wines from Turkey, Georgia, Greece…It opens up so much possibility of what to drink.

What is your favourite place for a late night drink in London?

El Camion in Soho, or more specifically the Pink Chihuahua beneath it. I’ve been going for 7 years, and it is full of hospitality people. It is dark, downstairs, small and open late – and they do very good espresso martinis.

Visit the OWO website here.