Joël Robuchon’s head sommelier shares her favourite wines

A Glass of wine with: Charlotte Page, head sommelier at Joël Robuchon International

Recruiting the all-female team of Sommeliers at Mayfair’s glamorous fine-dining destination Le Comptoir Robuchon, and head of wine for Joël Robuchon International, Charlotte Page is the perfect drinking partner with whom to celebrate International Women’s Day.

What got you into wine?

Not a “what” but a “who”. I was preparing to start a Master’s in HR in luxury hotels, but met Christian Stévanin, the Sommelier teacher at L’Ecole Hôtelière de Dinard and decided to put my studies on hold for a year to study wines…

Tell us about your all-female Sommelier team

I never intended to recruit a woman only team, they simply happened to be the best candidates. Noemie Favrat holds all the qualities I’m looking for in a head somm: passion, knowledge, kindness, and fun. Our company masters modern empowerment. It has not been easy raising kids while working crazy hours, there was a lot of judgement.

Favourite wine bar?

I love many places in London: 10 Cases, La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels, Noble Rot…

But why should we quit a job we are good at?

Today, I’m in the position where I can help women achieve their professional goals without neglecting their private life. Robuchon International is a place where women can grow.

Favourite wine on the list?

It is more about the dish and occasion but I would go with Cornas Reynard Thierry Allemand 1999.

Favourite pairing at the restaurant?

One of the most iconic by Robuchon: Langoustine ravioli with foie gras sauce. I still cannot find anything that competes with it and Les Argilliers Champagne by Guillaume Selosse.

Best Place for a late-night drink?

Stereo in Covent Garden is amazing. Live music, food, great wine selection and the best bartenders in town.

Best thing about your job?

All the amazing people you meet, the winemakers, the chefs, and the amazing places you visit. This really is a dream job.