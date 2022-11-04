Triangle of Sadness review: Utterly bonkers satire is one of the best films of the year

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund is one of the breakthrough modern satirists. Force Majeure, a black comedy released in 2014, quickly became a cult hit, and new film Triangle of Sadness confirms the 48-year-old as a director who doesn’t give a shit about the rules. It is ridiculous, hilarious and utterly vulgar.

Arriving hot on the heels of the new season of The White Lotus, Triangle of Sadness proves there’s fuel in the tank yet for satire inspired by millionaires on holiday. We begin on a luxury cruise ship where bored rich people use the staff like playthings. Staff are instructed to always say “yes,” so guests have them getting into the hot tub fully clothed and sliding off the edge of the cruise ship.

There’s the carefree air of a Carry On film, until things turn apocalyptic one night over the Captain’s Dinner when a rough storm causes guests to barf up their oysters. The dinner party, somewhere in the middle of the film, is a scene that will be talked about and studied in a hundred years’ time, both for its comic value and how it so accurately shows how the trappings of luxury can be swiftly dismantled.

There is nothing – I repeat, nothing – more satisfying than watching these privileged monsters barfing over their dinner suits and being thrown around the deck of a boat, trailing vomit and pleading for help. If it sounds dark, well, it is. Eventually shipwrecked on an island one kitchen porter called Abigail becomes the natural leader of the group.

Sunnyi Melles in Triangle of Sadness

There was an audible whoop in the cinema when she announces she’s taken over control of the island despite her lowly ranking on board. She enlists one attendee, Carl, to perform sexual favours for her in return for staying in the life boat, the only warm and dry place on the island, which she commandeers every night.

While the plot is exaggerated at every turn for comic value, Östlund knows the characters need to be fullysketched to get the right reactions – they need to feel like spoiled brats but real, believable ones – and impeccable writing creates laugh-out-loud moments every few minutes. Woody Harrelson looks like he’s about to burst out laughing at any second but maintains his poker face as the ship’s Captain with a drinking problem.

Zlatko Burić is magnetic as wealthy guest Dimitry, and Charlbi Dean Kriek announces herself as a leading woman material as Yaya, a younger guest on the ship who gets the main narrative line. Tragically, Dean Kriek passed away earlier this year aged 32 and Östlund has been dedicating screenings to her memory. Östlund is an exceptional talent and it’s joyous to see his eccentricity projected so vividly on screen.

Triangle of Sadness is in selected cinemas now

