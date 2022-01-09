Trevelyan to travel to India to discuss post-Brexit trade deal

Anne-Marie Trevelyan will meet with Indian minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal as a part of her two-day New Delhi trip to speak about green trade, the removal of market access barriers and other issues.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will travel to India on Wednesday in a bid to boost the prospects of a post-Brexit trade deal.

Trevelyan will meet with Indian minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal as a part of her two-day New Delhi trip to speak about green trade, the removal of market access barriers and other issues.

The pair are also expected to formally launch trade negotiations during the trip.

It comes after City A.M. reported in November that momentum on the UK-India trade deal had stalled among cabinet disagreements over what should be included in negotiations.

“The UK and India are already close friends and trading partners, and building on that strong relationship is a priority for 2022,” Trevelyan said.

“I will be using my visit to drive forward an ambitious trade agenda which represents the UK’s Indo-Pacific tilt in action and shows how we are seizing global opportunities as an independent trading nation.”