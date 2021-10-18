Treasury presses ahead with online sales tax

The Chancellor is reportedly amping up plans for an ‘Amazon tax’ that would help bricks-and-mortar high street stores.

It comes after businesses were left bitterly disappointed by reports that Rishi Sunak has delayed a radical overhaul of the business rates system.

Treasury officials have sped up work on a new online sales tax in the past few weeks, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Officials are reportedly looking at what goods and services would be covered by a potential levy, according to the newspaper’s sources.

A concrete decision is not expected at the upcoming Budget, with any major announcement set to be held off until the spring.

A Government source told The Telegraph: “The plans are at a very rudimentary stage but clearly the direction of travel has been set now.”

One source told the newspaper a consultation would probably be proposed before tech giants faced significant tax hikes.