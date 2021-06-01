Transport for London secures £1.08bn emergency funding deal

Transport for London has secured a £1.08bn emergency funding deal with the government to provide financial support during ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The latest cash injection, agreed with the Department for Transport, will cover the period from 29 May until 11 December.

Read more: Sadiq Khan: TfL settlement is not the deal we wanted

The funding package is designed to contribute to the organisation’s revenue loss due to a sharp decline in passenger numbers during the pandemic.

As part of the deal, TfL has committed to delivering savings or net income of at least £300m this financial year.

The latest support follows two previous emergency support deals agreed in April and October last year, and takes total government support since the start of the pandemic to over £4bn.

“This £1.08bn financial package will support London and its transport network through the pandemic, and ensure it is a modern, efficient and viable network for the future,” said transport minister Grant Shapps.

In addition to the funding boost, the agreement sets out further measures to ensure TfL remains financially sustainable by April 2023.

These include accelerating the body’s existing efficiency and cost-cutting initiatives and identifying new sources of revenue. TfL has also agreed to carry out a review of its pensions scheme.

In a statement today mayor Sadiq Khan said the funding agreement was “not the deal we wanted, but we have fought hard to get it to the best place possible”.

“This short-term settlement is yet another sticking plaster so I will seek to work with the government over the months ahead to agree a longer-term funding deal for TfL that is both fair and right for Londoners and the whole country,” he said.

Separately the government also said it would draw up an agreement with TfL and Hammersmith and Fulham to fund the reopening of Hammersmith Bridge.

Read more: TfL pledges to make London world’s ‘most walkable city’, which could aid SMEs

This will initially be for pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic, with reopening for motorists dependent on costs.

Funding will be conditional on all parties agreeing to the costs, with the government paying no more than a third of the total bill.