‘Transformational’: Northern business leaders cheer first flight route to Shanghai

Manchester airport from the south

Northern leaders have hailed the launch of the region’s first ever direct flight route to Shanghai, in what they say will be a major economic boost worth hundreds of millions of pounds for the region.

The new route makes Manchester Airport the first UK hub outside of London to operate a route to China’s financial capital.

Run by Juneyao Air, the new service will fly three times per week. It also marks the first time the Chinese privately owned carrier has launched an operation in the UK.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “Opening up this route to Shanghai is another major milestone for Manchester Airport, connecting our city-region to an important centre of global commerce and bringing new opportunities for trade, travel, and investment.

“For people and businesses across the North, Greater Manchester is the gateway to the world.”

The announcement comes as travel demand skyrockets in the post-Covid years, with hubs across Europe forecasting record annual passenger traffic.

It will allow Manchester Airport to tap into growing passenger traffic from the Far East, where airlines and airports have expanded rapidly in recent years, muscling in on the US and Europe. Many in the sector believe aviation’s centre of gravity will slowly shift away from the West over the next few decades, towards the likes of India and China.

Manchester Airport Group chief executive Ken O’Toole said: “We know aviation is a critical enabler of growth for sectors that rely on access to global markets to reach their full potential and that is why it is great to see this new route operate from Manchester Airport.

“History tells us that every time new services to key global markets launch from regions outside of London, they create a significant economic ripple effect and that is sure to be the case with this route to Shanghai.

Northern business leaders hailed the news as a shot in the arm for the region’s economy and a boon for universities, which will be to attract more students from China as a result.

Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: “This is great news for bolstering economic ties between China and the North of England, particularly as it gives us better access to its leading business and financial centre.

“Foreign direct investment into to the North of England has risen in recent years, in large part driven by capital from the Asia Pacific region.

“Improving direct links with major long-haul destinations is proven to strengthen trade ties further, while growing our tourism industry here.”

Chris Fletcher policy director at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce said the additional route would be “transformational.”



“This new connection with China’s main financial centre comes at a time when economic growth is back on the agenda and this sends out a very clear message about the region’s intentions and where those critical markets are,” he added.

According to a report from engineering consultant Arup, Manchester Airport could nearly triple its contribution to the UK economy and support 85,000 new jobs by 2050 should it secure a wide-ranging repetoire of new flight routes.