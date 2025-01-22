Trainline shares fall as national ticketing service unveiled

Rumours of a rival state-owned ticket operator sent Trainline’s shares plummeting at certain points last year.

Trainline shares dipped this morning after ministers unveiled plans to introduce a national rail ticket website as part of wide-reaching reforms

The stock fell more than five per cent in early trading as investors reacted to the news.

Great British Railways (GBR), the arms-length body that will oversee the UK’s reformed railway system, will bring together individual train operators’ ticket websites, the Department for Transport (DfT) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Exact plans for GBR online retail will be developed in the coming months “in close partnership with industry and the private sector,” the DfT added, however the project will take several years to fully realise.

It aims to simplify the complex web of fares and tickets that have proved a nuisance for commuters for decades and comes ahead of an industry-wide consultation on the government’s Rail Reform Bill in the coming weeks.

The DfT insisted the private sector would “continue to play a key role” in driving growth and innovation on the tracks.

What does the future hold?

Investors in Trainline, the FTSE 250 ticketing app, have long feared the creation of a rival service. The firm has been accused by unions of ripping off customers and putting profit ahead of public service.

“As the UK government further outlines Great British Railways’ approach to retailing, we welcome their unequivocal commitment to a competitive retail market, underpinned by a level playing field, and recognition of the value and innovation that brings to rail users,” Trainline chief executive Jody Ford said in response to the announcement.

“Trainline is the UK’s No1 travel app, with 18m customers and the highest customer trust scores in the industry.

“We have innovated to build solutions customers love over 25 years, giving them the ease and value they desire, and helping to grow demand for rail in the UK.”

Trainline reported £34m in full-year profit in 2024, a 60 per cent year-on-year increase driven by booming European sales.

Shares are up more than 16 per cent over the last 12 months.