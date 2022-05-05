Trainline focuses on EU expansion but remains in talks with government over rival app￼

Trainline said it was in talks with the government over its rivalling ticketing app.

Trainline said it was focusing on expanding its international presence while remaining in talks with Westminster over the development of a government-funded rival ticketing app.

In the 12 months ended 28 February, the company’s international revenues grew 85 per cent to £21m due to sales reaching £418m, while profits soared by 105 per cent. Trainline’s domestic market also reported an increase, with gross earnings going up 279 per cent to £129m and consumer revenue surging to £153m.

“In Europe we are investing to become the rail app of choice. Customers are increasingly looking to Trainline to find value as choice spreads across markets with the entry of new rail operators,” said chief executive Jody Ford.

As part of its plan to become Europe’s rail app of choice, Trainline focused on expanding its reach into the EU market, integrating in Spain, France and Italy.

Trainline’s takeover of Europe has taken place against the backdrop of the UK Government’s development of a rival ticketing app.

Under the Williams-Shapps plan for rail, existing operators will be replaced by a single governing body, Great British Railways (GBR), which will have its own ticketing system.

Trainline said today it was engaging with the government over the possibility of being awarded the GBR contract.

“We don’t know what that future platform may look like [but] we have a strong position which relates to the scale at which we operate,” Ford said.

“We think we have a strong hand to play here.”