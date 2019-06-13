Thursday 13 June 2019 2:30 pm
Train giant Govia awarded extension to Southeastern franchise
Train giant Govia has been awarded an extension to the Southeastern franchise until November, giving the government more time to consider who the new winner will be. The Southeastern franchise, which serves routes in and out of London, Kent and East Sussex, was due to expire on June 22, but will now continue under current operator Govia until November, with an option to continue to April 2020. Read more: Rail operators hit with £100m class action Transport secretary Chris Grayling made the decision earlier this month.
Southeastern is one of the franchises that rival Stagecoach was disqualified from bidding for over its refusal to accept open-ended pension liabilities with the government.
Southeastern today said it will launch an improved compensation scheme that will be rolled out in the autumn. Passengers delayed by 15 minutes or more will receive compensation, which currently only applied for delays over 30 minutes.
Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said: “It’s never been clearer that rail franchising is broken beyond repair. Yet the Transport Secretary today has simply waved through another sticking plaster franchise extension on Southeastern which will further delay investment and the introduction of new trains.
“This country cannot afford Chris Grayling.”
