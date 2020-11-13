Joined by HRH Prince Edward on Tuesday 8 December 2020

Christmas carols and church services are a mainstay of the festive period, as we gather together with mulled wine and mince pies to sing songs and listen to readings.

`It is a tradition of the City of London for many of its Livery Companies and many businesses to hold Christmas Carol Services in early December.

Of course, in 2020 this is not possible owing to the Covid-19 restrictions in force. But this year the City of London is not giving up, and so, the Right Hon. The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman William Russell invites you to Carols in the City on Tuesday 8th December at 5.30 p.m.

The part live streamed and part pre recorded service, in conjunction with the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists and the VOCES8 Foundation, will be an opportunity to celebrate the festive season in this, the most challenging of years. It will be a traditional service featuring seven lessons and seven carols live streamed from VOCES8 Centre (Church of St Anne & St Agnes, Gresham Street).

The esteemed line up includes a reading from HRH Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex, who is trustee of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, one of The Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s partner charities.

He will be joined by the Right Hon. The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman William Russell, the Lord Lieutenant of Greater London Sir Kenneth Olisa, the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey, Onyinye Udokporo and a student of Hammerith Academy (co founded by The Mercers’ Company and the Information Technologists’ Company). The clergy are The Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally DBE, Paul Kennedy (Priest of St Vedast-alias-Foster) and Marcus Walker (Rector of Great St Bartholomews). The organ will be played by Organ – Sir Andrew Parmley (Past Lord Mayor of the City of London), Richard Salter QC and Anna Lapwood, with singing from VOCES8, Apollo5 and local school students.

It’s a great chance to come together and hear distinguished readers, sing well known songs, and contribute towards charities that change lives.

The money raised from the concert will go to four charities: The Lord Mayor’s Appeal, The Worshipful Company of Information Technologists Charity, The VOCES8 Foundation, and The Friends of the City Churches. These charities in turn support a wide range of other charities, meaning many will benefit from donor’s generosity both in London and throughout the UK.

It is important that those living and working in the City and beyond have the opportunity to come together and mark the importance of community and connection at Christmas. It’s a chance to get in the festive spirit and get ready for Christmas from the comfort or your own home – and help change lives whilst you do so.