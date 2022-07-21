Trading platform IG notches record revenues as US arm booms

IG saw booming growth in US division Tastytrade

Online trading platform IG reported record profits and revenues today after booming growth in its US division Tastytrade.

The London-listed investor said pre-tax profits were up seven per cent to £477m today after net trading revenues jumped 14 per cent to £966.5m.

Tastytrade – which was snapped up by IG in January last year for £1bn – saw revenues hit £112m, up 16 per cent on a pro forma basis from £96.1m in the previous year.

Boss June Felix said today the firm had “achieved consistent, strong financial performance while we continue our journey to become a more diversified, innovative, global fintech.”

“Our forward-looking strategy has positioned us well to capitalise on a significantly larger total addressable market and to take advantage of the ongoing shifts towards self-directed investing. We are now operating on an entirely new scale.”

Shareholders are now in line for a bumper payday as bosses announced they would buy back up to £150m worth of shares to put cash back in investors’ pockets.