Tower Bridge reopens after being stuck in raised position overnight

Tower Bridge has finally reopened to traffic after a technical fault caused the London landmark to jam in an open position overnight.

The bridge was raised for a scheduled lift yesterday afternoon, but remained open for almost 12 hours, shutting down one of the main roads across the Thames before it reopened to traffic at 01:45 this morning.

According to City of London Police the bridge, which opens around 800 times per year, was closed “due to technical failure”.

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation, which operates and manages the bridge, said: “Tower Bridge has now reopened to road users and pedestrians. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the technical fault yesterday.”

A fault causing the bridge to jam open last occurred in August 2020 when it was closed for 24 hours.

View from Tower Bridge with traffic backed up yesterday after the Bridge was raised and became stuck.

A technical assistant working on Tower Bridge yesterday said it was unusual for issues of this kind to occur. He said: “This hasn’t happened before. It has got stuck before but for different reasons.”

He explained that delays were caused by a problem with the software controlling the bridge and said that a team of engineers were needed to investigate the issue and replace a faulty relay.

The arms of the bridge, known as bascules, have been operated by electricity since 1976 when its original steam-powered arms, dating back to the nineteenth century, were replaced.

