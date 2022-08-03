Tory leadership: Truss has 32-point lead over Sunak in new members poll

The Conservative Home poll of Tory members had Liz Truss on 58 per cent and Rishi Sunak on 26 per cent in a further sign the foreign secretary is on track to become the next Prime Minister.

Liz Truss has opened up a 32-point lead over Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak in a new members poll as the pair get ready to face another hustings event tonight.

It comes after a YouGov poll last night gave Truss a 34-point lead among grassroots Conservative members, who will choose the next UK Prime Minister over the next month.

A Truss campaign spokesperson said “Liz will continue to hustle for every vote over the coming weeks”, but that the poll shows members “believe in her bold and ambitious economic plan for the the country”.

The pair will face off in two-hour hustings event in Cardiff tonight in front of a crowd of Conservative party members.

The two are expected to take questions on inflation, tax cuts, Taiwan and Brexit.