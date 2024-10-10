Tory leadership: End race early so victor can respond to Budget, says Jenrick

Robert Jenrick has called for the Tory leadership race to end early so that the winner can be in place to respond to Rachel Reeves’ first Budget. Photo: PA

Robert Jenrick has called for the Tory leadership race to end early so that the winner can be in place to respond to Rachel Reeves’ first Budget.

The Chancellor will deliver Labour’s first fiscal statement on 30 October, and the leadership hopeful has argued for a speedier end to the race ahead of the major financial event.

He issued a challenge to Conservative Party headquarters – which is responsible for running the contest – to bring it to an end before October 30, as he made his first public appearance since he made it through to the final two in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak.

Giving a speech at the Policy Exchange think tank in Westminster, Jenrick told an audience of MPs and journalists that he wanted to “take the fight to Labour to provide the effective opposition the country is crying out for.

“That should begin immediately. In fact it should begin with the Budget. I want to be the leader of the opposition who is stood up in the House of Commons giving the response to Rachel Reeves at the end of the month.

“That is what we need now. The country needs this failing Labour government to be held to account robustly.”

Read more Jenrick and Badenoch to face off in final Tory leadership vote as Cleverly crashes out

Jenrick’s speech, which saw him argue for lower levels of migration and in favour of a smaller state, economic growth, homebuilding and a united Conservative Party.

It came just a day after he secured a place alongside rival Kemi Badenoch in the final two for the party members vote, after James Cleverly crashed out of the contest in a shock result.

But he denied suggestions there had been vote trading among the different campaigns.

The former migration minister argued he was the candidate to “heal” the Tories after years of infighting, and signalled Badenoch had not provided a clear vision of her leadership.

The Conservatives had been “characterised by disunity, by petty squabbling, and by differences that need to end”.

Jenrick and Badenoch have until 2 November to make their case to members, when the final result will be announced.