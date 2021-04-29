Tories extend poll lead despite Boris Johnson's scandal-plagued week

The Conservatives have extended their poll lead over Labour to 11 points, despite facing a week-long barrage of negative headlines over a series of scandals blighting Boris Johnson.

A new YouGov poll, taken yesterday and on Tuesday, had the Conservatives unchanged on 44 per cent while Labour slipped back a point to 33 per cent.

The new poll appears to show that the past week of pressure Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer piled on Johnson has not provided results just days out from a series of important local elections and byelections.

The poll comes after the Electoral Commission yesterday launched a probe into the Conservatives over Johnson’s so-called “cash for curtains” saga, which saw an undisclosed donation initially pay for the Prime Minister’s flat refurbishment.

Johnson has since paid back the £58,000 to the Tory party.

The Prime Minister has also been hit by allegations from his former aide Dominic Cummings that he tried to bury a leak inquiry, after the main suspect turned out to be a friend of his fiancee Carrie Symonds.

Downing Street has denied the claim, saying there has not been any conclusions made in the “chatty rat” investigation.

Johnson was also hit with an allegation on Monday, corroborated by multiple news outlets, that he said last year he would rather see “bodies pile high in their thousands” than call a third lockdown.

The Prime Minister denies having said it.