Topps Tiles chief executive quits after 12 years

Topps Tiles chief executive Matt Williams has announced plans to step down this month and will be replaced by the group’s finance chief.

Williams will step down on 29 November following the publication of the company’s full-year results earlier that week, but will remain as an advisor to the business until the end of May next year.

Read more: Topps Tiles shares sink on fourth quarter sales dip

The decision to exit the firm, which Williams said was due to a desire to “pursue a new challenge”, comes after he spent two decades with the business and 12 as chief executive.

Rob Parker, currently chief financial officer at Topps Tiles, will take over from Williams later this month.

He joined the company as finance chief in 2007, after working for Savers Health & Beauty and Boots for more than ten years.

Williams said: “It has been a really tough decision to leave Topps but I feel now is the right time for me to pursue a new challenge.

“Topps is, and will always remain, a very special company to both me and my family. It is a quality business with enormous strength in its specialism which it derives from its people and culture.

Read more: Brokers urge investors to buy Topps Tiles shares as sales grow

“It has been an honour and privilege to lead and work alongside everybody within the Topps family and I wish them all well for the future.”

Topps Tiles has begun the search for a new chief financial officer, the company said.

Main image credit: Getty

