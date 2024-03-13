Top-weight Farouk has a Noble chance in the Pertemps

In a rush
Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

Gordon Elliott has saddled three of the last six Pertemps winners

AS WE know finding the winner of the Pertemps Final (2.10pm) is like finding a needle in a haystack, but that does mean it’s a race we get plenty of value in.

I’ve narrowed it down to two starting with the top-weight FAROUK D’ALENE who I think is very interesting here.

He might be a nine-year-old, but he’s only run 13 times and if you look through his form, he could be quite well-handicapped here off a mark of 150 with Rob James’ claim effectively meaning he races off 143.

That makes him 13 pounds lower than his chase mark and considering he was running a very big race behind L’Homme Presse – a contender for the Gold Cup – in the 2022 Brown Advisory before falling, he might have slipped in here under the radar.

He was off the track for 613 days after that and took a bit of time to get going, but ran a cracker last time at Leopardstown in a qualifier for this.

He was only just touched off by Gaoth Chuil and he’s a much bigger price, so could offer some value at 16/1.

The other one I’ve had a close eye on is NOBLE BIRTH.

The seven-year-old slips in here off a very low weight and it was hard not to be impressed with him last time at Naas where he won easily by over three lengths.

A revised mark demands plenty more, and a career best is probably required to win, but he might just have a bit more improvement in him for some very shrewd connections.

He looks a nice each-way bet at 20/1 with plenty of extra places on offer.

POINTERS

Farouk D’Alene e/w                          2.10pm Cheltenham

Noble Birth e/w                                 2.10pm Cheltenham

