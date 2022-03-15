L’Homme Presse can put one on the board for the home team

L’Homme Presse (right) gave jockey Charlie Deutsch his first Grade One success

IN A WEEK where the Irish are once again set to dominate, the home team hold a strong hand in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (2.10pm) now that Galopin Des Champs has opted to take up an alternative challenge.

Trainer Paul Nicholls has always held Bravemansgame in the highest regard and the seven-year-old hasn’t put a foot wrong in four starts over the bigger obstacles this season.

The niggling concern with him is that he arrived at last year’s Festival with a similar unblemished record only to be well and truly put in his place behind Bob Olinger.

It could just be that he is a horse at his best in the first half of the season and at just 2/1 with William Hill I am prepared to take him on.

If the heavy rain materialises earlier than expected that would also turn this into a bit of a slog and I’m not sure that would play to his strengths either.

If he isn’t the best home-trained novice chaser, then that crown surely sits on the head of Venetia Williams’ L’HOMME PRESSE,who is another with a perfect four from four record over fences.

He gave his young pilot Charlie Deutsch his breakthrough Grade One when bolting up in the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown having previously won just as well in the Dipper here on New Year’s Day.

His ability to handle both the track and soft ground are huge positives with the extra distance likely to prove no problem either.

I was at Ascot the day he jumped left-handed but still ran out a convincing winner and his big strength has been how strongly he finishes out his races.

If there is a tiny concern it would be the current in-and-out form of his stable, but enough of them are running well to take a chance at 7/2 with William Hill.

Looking at his potential dangers and another of the home team in AHOY SENOR has to top that shortlist at around 7/2.

There was talk after his emphatic Newbury success back in November at a possible tilt at the Boodles Gold Cup, but his sights were lowered after finding Bravemansgame too speedy at Kempton on Boxing Day.

That track was never going to suit, and he was back to his best when winning the Towton at Wetherby last time.

He’s another who won’t mind the rain if it arrives and he just looks a relentless galloper who will keep on going when others have cried enough.

His aggressive jumping stye is breath-taking to watch and although there are likely to be a few heart stopping moments, he will be a tough nut to crack.

Obviously, it’s dangerous to discount Willie Mullins in any Festival race and he relies on Capodanno and Gailllard Du Mesnil.

The former will be suited by the trip but arrives here on the back of a heavy fall, while the latter has got to prove he is up to winning a race of this nature.

Whether either would be suited by a real slog is up for debate.

In fact, if there is a decent each-way bet in the race it is likely to be one of the three Gigginstown runners.

If the rain doesn’t come, then I can see Beacon Edge going well although he has got to prove he fully sees out this trip.

Noel Meade has hit top form in recent weeks but he’s another one who wouldn’t want a real test.

For that reason, I prefer one of the two Gordon Elliott pair of Fury Road and FAROUK D’ALENE.

Fury Road made a howler at the wrong time at the Dublin Racing Festival and is better judged on his Grade One victory over three miles at Christmas.

However, I’m going to side with Farouk D’Alene as the each-way call at 20/1 with William Hill with four places up for grabs.

He will have to brush up his jumping, but is a relentless galloper who will relish every drop of rain that falls.