Back Green Book to add a new chapter to Williams purple patch

Trainer Venetia Williams has enjoyed a stellar past few weeks

LEOPARDSTOWN takes centre stage this weekend, but there is still some good action closer to home at Sandown, Wetherby and Musselburgh.

Having said that, punting opportunities look few and far between with a number of small fields.

At Wetherby, Ahoy Senor should get back on the winning trail in the Grade 2 William Hill Towton (2.30pm), while at Sandown L’Homme Presse looks to have plenty in his favour in the Grade 1 Virgin Bet Scilly Isles (2.20pm).

And it’s at the Esher track where I like the look of GREEN BOOK and BORN PATRIOT in the Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle (2.55pm).

The former hails from the all-conquering Venetia Williams yard, who continue to bang winners in left, right and centre.

The five-year-old was last seen in the Lanzarote at Kempton where a faller caused his jockey to unseat in desperately unlucky fashion.

He steps up to three miles for first time, but he was a really strong stayer on the Flat, so should have no problems with the new trip.

Given the way in which he won at Ludlow previously, he still looks well treated off a mark of 130 and should run really well at 7/1.

The other one to back is Irish raider Born Patriot at 12/1.

He’s up three pounds for a good run at Cheltenham last time, but top claimer Kevin Brogan has been booked to negate the rise.

That booking looks a serious message of intent, and there could be lots more to come.

Finally, up at Musselburgh keep a close eye on GLEN FORSA in the Auld Yin Handicap Chase (2.05pm). He should take some stopping from the front at 5/1.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Glen Forsa 2.05pm Musselburgh

Green Book e/w 2.55pm Sandown

Born Patriot e/w 2.55pm Sandown