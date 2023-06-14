Tomorrow’s World: Flying taxis to launch in San Francisco

Flying air taxis will take to the skies in San Francisco, it has been announced today, as part of a collaboration between United Airlines and producer Eve Air Mobility.

The partnership will see Eve’s electrical vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts (eVTOL’s) carry commuters to work in helicopter-like drones, sometimes described as ‘flying taxis.’

eVTOL’s are one of the latest cutting-edge innovations in the aerospace industry, and have been lauded by some as as the next revolution in aviation.

“Our shared goal is to provide residents and visitors to the San Francisco Bay area with efficient and cost-competitive transportation in one of the most densely populated urban areas in the U.S.,” Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve Air Mobility, said.

“The Bay Area is perfect for eVTOL flights given its size, traffic, focus on sustainability, innovation and commitment to add other options for mobility.”

Michael Leskinen, president of United Airlines, said that “Urban Air Mobility has the potential to revolutionise how United customers work, live, and travel.”

“Eve’s proposed route is a critical first step towards making this all-electric and quiet commute a reality for Bay Area residents.”

The announcement follows a $15m (£11.86m) investment from the Chicago-based airline in September, and a conditional purchase agreement of 400 eVTOLs, as part of its strategy to invest in new cutting edge, sustainable technologies.

The group had previously placed a $1bn (£790.5m) order for eVTOLs from Californian start-up Archer Aviation in 2021.

It is still some time until the first flying taxi flight will take place in the Bay Area, with Eve’s eVTOL’s scheduled to enter service in 2026.