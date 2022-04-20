Toasting to success: Naked Wines sees lifted sales as loyal customers return to purchase drinks

By:

Online wine seller Naked Wines has raised a glass to results in-line with expectations after crediting high levels of returning customers. 

In an update for the fiscal year ended 28 March, the Norwich-based retailer said performance was in-line with expectations.

Trading was driven by repeat customer sales, strong retention and demand from existing members, the firm said.

Naked Wines’ chief financial officer, Shawn Tabak, said: “We delivered full year results in-line with our expectations highlighted by strong execution, expense control and positive EBIT.  

“Our balance sheet remains sound; after a year of building back our inventory levels globally, we ended our fiscal year with cash of approximately £40m.”

The company delivered growth following a “step change in scale” in the 2021 financial year, and was “well positioned to take advantage of our long-term growth opportunity in the USA,” Tabak added.

Group sales increased five per cent year on year on a constant currency basis with an 80 per cent sales retention.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.