Toast the City: What is the Square Mile’s Best Overnight Stay?

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

Luxury hotels have cropped up all over the City over the last decade – here’s our shortlist of the best. To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

The Ned

A former banking hall turned playground for grown-ups, The Ned does the full City sweep – handsome bedrooms, a lively members’ club and more restaurants than you could dine in if you stayed half a dozen times. You can host a meeting, sneak a swim, then drift into dinner without leaving the building. For work that slides into leisure without friction, The Ned is a dependable all-rounder in the heart of the Square Mile.

Four Seasons (Ten Trinity Square)

Inside the old Port of London Authority, Four Seasons brings quiet grandeur to the City. Rooms are plush and calm, bathrooms generous and the service dialled to unobtrusive. The spa and pool feel like a retreat, Rotunda handles nightcaps with style and dining is polished across the board. For guests who want serious comfort with City convenience, this hotel sets the tone from the moment you walk past the columns.

Pan Pacific London

Singaporean poise meets Liverpool Street efficiency. Pan Pacific is serene where the City can be sharp – light-filled rooms, considered design, a standout pool and a wellness floor make this an exemplary modern hotel. You are steps from the station yet buffered from the rush, which is exactly the point. For business travellers who value recovery as much as meetings, Pan Pacific makes a compelling base.

South Place Hotel

Design-led and City-friendly, South Place is the boutique choice that punches above its weight. Rooms have great desks and better beds, while well-equipped bathrooms encourage long evenings spent in-suite. Restaurant Angler crowns the building with refined seafood and the bar scene downstairs keeps things lively. The location is ideal for Moorgate and Liverpool Street. A hot tip for the Toast the City Best Overnight Stay award.

Tower Suites by Blue Orchid

Apartment-style suites with hotel-level service, Tower Suites is built for longer stays and families who want elbow room. Many rooms frame the Tower of London, kitchenettes make mornings simple and there is space to unpack properly. The on-site café and lounges smooth the gaps between meetings, while partner venues nearby add views and extras when you want them.

Hyde London City

Playful, polished and well placed, Hyde London City brings a touch of swagger to the Square Mile. Bedrooms are compact but clever, lighting flatters and the minibar is there to be opened. Downstairs, the bar sets the evening’s pace and the hotel’s dining room makes staying put feel like a decision. Service is upbeat, the crowd is mixed and the mood slides easily from emails to martinis. For weeknights that might become late nights and weekends that treat the City like a playground, Hyde is a welcome new addition to the City.