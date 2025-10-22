Toast the City finalists: Who will win the Best Sandwich category?

The Toast the City awards take place this evening

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

First up is the Best Sandwich category, a hotly contested prize that celebrates the very best dining options in the City of London. To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

Banh Mi Keu Deli City

A lunchtime staple for the Square Mile, Kêu turns out crisp baguettes packed with bright pickles and proper heat. Counter service keeps the queue moving, and seating provides the opportunity for longer visits. It is the kind of stop that earns a permanent place on the weekday rota.

Halfcup

An all-day café with a soft spot for stacked sandwiches and breakfast baps, Halfcup offers swift takeaway options, and an easy-to-understand menu for when time is tight. Handy for a pre-meeting bite or a low-key team lunch that still feels like a treat.

Piccolo Bar

Small footprint, big purpose. Piccolo does brisk morning rolls, hot panini and strong coffee with a pace the City appreciates. Order from classic pasta dishes and deli-style sandwiches.

Sandwich Sandwich

Overstuffed becomes an art form here. Expect fast lines, loud flavours and a menu that changes often enough to keep things interesting. It is a reliable answer when only a serious sandwich will do.

Porterford Butchers

A City stalwart where the counter heaves at noon for hot roast rolls and carved-to-order fillings. Meat is the headline, as are the incredibly good value meal deals and friendly service.

Birleys

For more than 30 years Birleys has proudly served what they describe as the best sandwiches with the best ingredients. They work carefully with their suppliers to source only the highest-quality food and since the 1990s have become an absolute City institution.

Dilieto

An old-school Italian deli approach with ciabatta and focaccia, cured meats, simple salads and sensible pricing. Proud of their breakfast and lunch options, you can eat in or take the food back to show off in the office.

Dauns

Scandi flavours meet City pace – rye bread open sandwiches and fresh fillings that feel light without compromising on flavour. Coffee is excellent and the service is efficient. Best for a brilliant lunch that feels just a little bit different.