Toast the City finalists: Who will win the Best Fitness Experience?

The Toast the City awards take place this evening

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

First up is the Best Fitness Experience category, a hotly contested prize that celebrates the very best dining options in the City of London. To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

Third Space City

When they work out, the modern City worker pairs serious kit with spa-level comfort – and that’s the whole shtick at Third Space. There are vast strength floors and smart cardio equipment, while pools, saunas and steam rooms turn recovery into a reason to linger. Classes run dawn to dusk and coaches are attentive without fuss. Towels are stacked, smoothies are cold and the locker rooms actually work at rush hour.

BXR

BXR brings boxing discipline to the Square Mile. Expect technical coaching that’ll teach newcomers from first jabs through to confident combat. Conditioning blocks leave legs humming and strength sessions round out the experience. Studios hit the sweet spot between fight club grit and City sheen. Classes move fast, but intensity never becomes chaos. BXR is a sharp midweek fix.

Barry’s Bootcamp

The Red Room remains London’s most addictive 50 minutes. These strength-focused experiences are uncomplicated in the best way – show up, work hard, leave lighter. For City people who need results on a timetable, Barry’s delivers a weekly ritual that turns stress into sweat and sweat into progress. It’s a lovely environment too: the lighting in particular flatters.

Psycle

Psycle is a boutique fitness studio best known for its high-intensity ‘ride’ classes, held in dark, music-driven rooms. It also offers strength, barre and toga classes for a well-rounded training program. Classes are consistent, instructors are attentive, and playlists are carefully curated to maintain pace and energy. Facilities are clean, well-managed, and equipped to handle peak times without overcrowding.

Foundry Gym Aldgate

Foundry Aldgate is a strength-focused gym offering small group training with coach-led sessions. Workouts include foundational movements such as squats, hinges, pushes, pulls, and carries, along with conditioning elements like sled pushes and kettlebell work. The programming emphasizes proper form and consistency. Progress is tracked through bookings and performance boards. Coaches provide guidance and feedback throughout each session. The facilities are functional, and the environment is supportive.

City Bouldering

City Bouldering offers indoor climbing with routes suitable for all levels, from beginners to advanced climbers. The facility includes thick crash pads, a comfortable atmosphere, and music at a moderate volume. Staff are approachable and available to offer guidance when needed. The space allows for rest between climbs without disrupting the flow. Located near the Square Mile, it provides a focused and accessible climbing option for city workers.