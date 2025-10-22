Toast the City finalists: Who will win Best Restaurant?

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

Next up is the Best Restaurant category, a hotly contested prize that celebrates the very best dining options in the City of London. To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

Bob Bob Ricard City

A polished City dining room with a sense of occasion, Bob Bob Ricard City is built for long lunches that turn into stories and dinners that feel like events. The booths offer privacy, the service is brisk without edge and the famous Press For Champagne button keeps the mood buoyant. It suits client entertaining, special occasions and those midweek treats the Square Mile quietly specialises in. The menu leans classic and comforting while the wine and champagne lists move with purpose. As a Toast the City Awards finalist it represents excellent, dependable hospitality in the City of London – a place that understands how to look after people, keep the pace steady, and send them back to work or home with a smile.

Luna Omakase

Luna Omakase brings focus to a part of town that rarely pauses, swapping noise for a counter-led experience where the chef sets the rhythm and guests commit to the arc. The room is calm, the explanations are clear and the team balances formality with warmth. It works for solo diners who want to eat well without fanfare, and for small groups of committed foodies. Drinks are guided, with pairings that keep attention on the craft. As a Toast the City Awards finalist it shows how the City of London embraces precision – hospitality that is measured, confident and quietly memorable.

Ibai

Ibai feels like a statement of intent – a straightforward City room that trusts its grill, its produce and its team. The setting is handsome but unfussy, the menu concise enough to read at the table and the service direct in a way that puts people at ease. Lunches run efficiently, dinners stretch when they need to, and the cellar backs the food without theatrics. It is a good fit for colleagues who want to talk without shouting and for friends who prefer a clear plan to an elaborate performance. As a Toast the City Awards finalist it underlines a Square Mile truth – hospitality works best when the message is simple and the delivery is sure.

Angler South Place Hotel

High above Moorgate, Angler shows how a hotel restaurant can feel personal. The room is bright, the service team reads tables well and the kitchen delivers with a clarity that suits business lunches as much as quiet celebrations. The wine list ranges widely yet remains useful rather than clever for its own sake. Views lend a sense of escape without removing you from the centre of things. As a Toast the City Awards finalist it stands for elegant City hospitality – timings that respect the diary, staff who anticipate needs and cooking that feels perfectly composed.

Club Gascon

A long-serving favourite on the City’s fringe, Club Gascon has the confidence of a restaurant that knows exactly what it is for. The dining room is intimate, the welcome is assured, and the pacing encourages people to settle rather than rush. The kitchen’s style is classical at heart with a modern finish, and the front of house team moves with easy authority. It is a destination for anniversaries, steady client dinners and those evenings when a table for two deserves quiet. As a Toast the City Awards finalist it signals the Square Mile’s respect for continuity – places that maintain standards year after year, that treat regulars well and that still make first-timers feel like they arrived on a good night.

Hispania

Housed in a generous, light-filled space, Hispania has become a reliable meeting place for groups who like to share the table as much as the stories. The welcome is warm, the service relaxed but attentive, and the room encourages people to linger without losing tempo. Drinks are a strong suit, from sherry to Spanish reds that suit a second bottle, and the atmosphere holds up through the week. It works for team lunches, family gatherings and evenings that start early and end later than planned. As a Toast the City Awards finalist it embodies sociable City hospitality – open, flexible and built for conversation.

Brigadiers

Brigadiers is the City in celebratory mode, a lively venue built for groups, private corners and post-work drinks. The rooms are smart without feeling precious, screens show the big sporting events and the service team handles large tables with calm efficiency. The bar is a draw in its own right, the reservation book moves quickly, and the whole operation runs with the confidence of a well-practised host. It represents energetic City hospitality – always ready to make an ordinary night something memorable.

Sweetings

Few addresses capture a City lunch like Sweetings. The room looks much as it always has, the welcome is brisk but generous and the rhythm of service reflects a crowd that understands the value of the hour. Regulars are recognised, newcomers learn quickly and the atmosphere holds that neat balance between bustle and calm. It is a place you choose when you want lunch to do its job – quick decisions, good conversation, a return to the afternoon with morale restored. The City of London’s traditions done well.

COYA City

COYA City brings a confident sense of occasion to the Square Mile with a room that can carry both a smart lunch and an upbeat evening. The welcome is immediate, the music lifts the energy without stealing focus and the team keeps service nimble. The bar is a feature rather than an afterthought, with pisco at the centre and an enviable wine list. It has become a go-to for celebrations, work socials and dinners that benefit from a little colour.

Leydi at Hyde Hotel

Leydi moves smoothly from day to night, catering for both breakfast meetings and evening dates without losing its tone. The space is comfortable, the lighting is kind and the service carries hotel polish while staying personable. It has arrived in a crowded market with confidence and settled fast. It’s versatile, design-conscious and attentive without fuss. You leave feeling that a return visit would be easy to justify.

Galvin La Chapelle

The vaulted setting does its work before the first orders are taken, which is why Galvin La Chapelle remains a dependable choice for occasions that matter. The service team is composed, the kitchen is disciplined, and the wine list shows depth without becoming homework. Lunch feels smart without being stiff and dinner feels like a decision you will not regret. A worthy Toast the City Awards finalist.

Cinnamon Kitchen City

Cinnamon Kitchen City is a modern City restaurant that’s great for both lunch and dinner. The terrace adds a useful option in the right weather, the bar is a comfortable perch and the room works for mixed groups who want to share. Service is crisp in the daytime then loosens slightly into the evening. It suits quick midweek plans and larger gatherings that benefit from a central location. It offers what the Square Mile values – consistency, a welcome that feels genuine and an operation that sends people back into the night full and happy.