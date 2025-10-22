Toast the City finalists: Who will win best Late Night Venue?

The Toast the City awards take place this evening

The Toast the City Awards are here to celebrate the very best in hospitality of placemaking in the Square Mile. On the eve of the big night, we are highlighting each of the 138 finalists who have beaten off competition from more than 2,000 entrants.

First up is the Best Late Night venue category, a hotly contested prize that celebrates the very best drinking and socialising venues in the City of London. To find out who has won check the Toast the City website tomorrow.

Duck & Waffle

Located on the 40th floor, Duck & Waffle is open 24 hours and serves a full menu day and night. It’s a reliable option for late-night dining, early breakfasts, or meals between travel connections. The space offers city views, fast service, and a mix of guests including shift workers, travellers, and night owls. Popular for both casual snacks and special occasions.

Coq d’Argent

Coq d’Argent is a rooftop restaurant and bar in the City with views across London. It stays open late and offers a mix of classic dishes and small plates, with outdoor terrace seating available year-round. Service is professional, the setting is polished, and it suits everything from business meetings to social evenings.

Barbican Club Nights

Barbican Club Nights transform the arts venue into a late-night event space, featuring curated music lineups, live DJs, and visual installations. The atmosphere is relaxed and welcoming, with bars open throughout the venue. Programming focuses on electronic and global sounds, attracting a diverse and open-minded crowd. Transport links are close and staff are helpful.

Polo Bar

Polo Bar is a 24-hour diner near Liverpool Street Station, serving classic British and American comfort food around the clock. The menu includes full breakfasts, burgers, pancakes, and coffee. It’s a popular stop for late-night diners, early commuters, and anyone looking for fast, reliable food at off-peak hours. The space is informal and service is efficient.

Black Lacquer

Black Lacquer is a cocktail bar designed for quiet, late-night drinks. The menu focuses on classic and well-made cocktails, served in a relaxed setting with low lighting and minimal noise. Service is attentive but low-key, and the atmosphere remains calm even during busy periods. Ideal for small groups or solo visits.

The Steel Yard

The Steel Yard is a nightclub located in railway arches near Cannon Street. It hosts regular electronic music events, including house, techno, and drum and bass nights. The venue has strong sound and lighting systems, efficient bars, and a capacity suitable for mid-size events. It’s known for well-run nights and a consistent crowd of music fans.